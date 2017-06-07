Pair of homers not enough in 5-3 Lynchburg loss

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Jodd Carter and Willi Castro both homered in the third inning to help Lynchburg take a 3-1 lead, but Salem scored the final four runs of the night to defeat the Hillcats in the series finale at Salem Memorial Ballpark Wednesday night, 5-3.

After Salem plated an unearned run in the first, Jodd Carter tied the score in the third by drilling a 2-0 pitch over the right field fence. It marked his team-leading sixth home run of the year, five of which have been solo, and his third opposite-field homer of the season. Three batters later, Castro belted his third home run of the season an estimated 413 feet, a two-run shot that drove in Daniel Salters as well to give Lynchburg a 3-1 advantage. Salters finished the game 2-3 for his third straight multi-hit game. All three of Castro’s homers have occurred while batting right-handed.

Jose Sermo cut the margin to one in the fourth inning with a solo homer. The Red Sox claimed the lead for good with three runs in the fifth, only one of which was earned. The Hillcats brought the possible tying run to the plate in each of the final three innings but never advanced a runner to third base to threaten Salem.

Aaron Civale (1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings, although only two of the runs were earned. The right-hander struck out six while walking one. Matt Kent earned the win with a quality start in which the southpaw held the Hillcats to three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 frames. Marc Brakeman recorded the final six outs for his first save with the Red Sox. Jared Robinson retired every batter he faced out of the Hillcats bullpen in 2 2/3 frames, and Justin Garcia worked a scoreless inning of relief.

Lynchburg begins its final homestand before the All-Star Break when it faces Frederick Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Hillcats will play eight games at City Stadium over the next seven days, including their first four matchups of the season against the Frederick Keys. Triston McKenzie (3-3, 2.65) will start the series opener.