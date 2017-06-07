 jump to example.com

Pair of homers not enough in 5-3 Lynchburg loss

Published Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017, 11:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Jodd Carter and Willi Castro both homered in the third inning to help Lynchburg take a 3-1 lead, but Salem scored the final four runs of the night to defeat the Hillcats in the series finale at Salem Memorial Ballpark Wednesday night, 5-3.

lynchburg hillcatsAfter Salem plated an unearned run in the first, Jodd Carter tied the score in the third by drilling a 2-0 pitch over the right field fence. It marked his team-leading sixth home run of the year, five of which have been solo, and his third opposite-field homer of the season. Three batters later, Castro belted his third home run of the season an estimated 413 feet, a two-run shot that drove in Daniel Salters as well to give Lynchburg a 3-1 advantage.  Salters finished the game 2-3 for his third straight multi-hit game. All three of Castro’s homers have occurred while batting right-handed.

Jose Sermo cut the margin to one in the fourth inning with a solo homer. The Red Sox claimed the lead for good with three runs in the fifth, only one of which was earned. The Hillcats brought the possible tying run to the plate in each of the final three innings but never advanced a runner to third base to threaten Salem.

Aaron Civale (1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings, although only two of the runs were earned. The right-hander struck out six while walking one. Matt Kent earned the win with a quality start in which the southpaw held the Hillcats to three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 frames. Marc Brakeman recorded the final six outs for his first save with the Red Sox. Jared Robinson retired every batter he faced out of the Hillcats bullpen in 2 2/3 frames, and Justin Garcia worked a scoreless inning of relief.

Lynchburg begins its final homestand before the All-Star Break when it faces Frederick Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Hillcats will play eight games at City Stadium over the next seven days, including their first four matchups of the season against the Frederick Keys. Triston McKenzie (3-3, 2.65) will start the series opener.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Generals top Turks, 6-4
Flying Squirrels split double dip with Rumble Ponies
Which legacy will we choose to bequeath to our children?
Study: Michigan heart surgery outcomes improved after Medicaid expansion
Main Street bridge in Waynesboro to open Friday
Waynesboro Police seek help ID’g suspect
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Disappointing end to UVA sports year
SVEC members to push for member-owned solar at annual meeting
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention awards $4.65 million in research grants
Game Notes: Turks play at Waynesboro on Wednesday
Grant dollars support vibrant nightlife in Downtown Staunton
Staunton Police seek information on early morning shooting
How Ryan Lochte’s endorsement deal with Debt.com will turn around his flailing career
I-64 Exit 21 project under way in Alleghany County
McAuliffe announces agreement to build economic ties between Virginia, Mexico
Loving v. Virginia: 50 Years after landmark court ruling
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 