Painting Virginia exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre on Dec. 7

The Wayne Theatre hosts an opening reception for Painting Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibit, an invitational exhibition featuring six premier Virginia artists who work in plein air, will be featured in the exhibit gallery on the second floor of the Wayne Theatre from Dec. 7-Feb. 25.

The artists featured in Painting Virginia are Shay Herring Clanton, M. Stephen Doherty, Christine Rooney, Chee Kludt Ricketts, Peg Sheridan and Jeffrey Stockberger.

Their works highlight Virginia as a land rich and abundant in natural beauty with mountains, valleys, forest, rivers, streams and ocean landscapes.

“There is a determination and enthusiasm demonstrated in this work to capture a mood or emotion, a fleeting moment in time where the visual imprint was interesting enough to follow the creative process through to completion,” curator Elizabeth Moss said. “The exhibit allows the viewer to explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, travel through the fields, forests and waterways of Virginia and celebrate each of the artist’s unique point of view and passion for the natural world.”