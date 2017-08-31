Paint The Town Orange set for Friday

Virginia fans are encouraged to wear orange and blue on Friday, Sept. 1 to support “Paint the Town Orange.”

The annual “Paint the Town Orange” Pep Rally, which has been held for more than 26 years, will be held that night at the Sprint Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:15 p.m. The Virginia football team plays its first home game of the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Scott Stadium against William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The Cavalier spirit squads will be on the Downtown Mall starting at 6 p.m. on Friday greeting fans and distributing promotional items. The pep rally will start at 8:15 p.m. with appearances by head football coach Bronco Mendenhall and members of the Virginia football team. In addition, Cavman and the Cavalier spirit squads will host a free Meet and Greet event at the Virginia Discovery Museum from 5:30-7 p.m.

“The team sent out a strong message recently regarding unity, embracing diversity and respecting one another,” Mendenhall said. “I would love to see our fans and the entire community join us during the event to support that message and celebrate the start of our season.”