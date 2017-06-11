 jump to example.com

P-Nats take series from Down East with 5-2 win

Published Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017, 11:04 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

With a five-run third inning, the Potomac Nationals (29-34) earned a 5-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks (22-40), Potomac’s third win in four games. RHP Wirkin Estevez (W, 4-3) allowed just two runs, one earned, over 6.2 innings. The P-Nats yielded just four runs, three earned, over the four-game series win.

p-natsThe Wood Ducks scored the first run of the game courtesy of an error by Potomac SS Edwin Lora. C Chuck Moorman led off the second inning with a double, and after a pair of groundouts, SS Arturo Lara grounded out to Lora. Lora committed his 13therror of the season, as his throw was wide of first base, which plated Moorman.

Estevez worked around the unearned run in the second inning, as he allowed just one more run over his start. The right-handed starter notched his fourth straight quality start, his eighth quality start in 11 outings this season. Estevez gave up a sac fly to Lara in the seventh inning, the only earned run he allowed.

Potomac plated all five runs in the third inning against LHP Jeffrey Springs (L, 1-6). Consecutive one-out extra base hits from 1B Matt Page and C Jake Lowery tied the game, while LF Jack Sundberg put the P-Nats on top 2-1. After DH Austin Davidson walked, RF Dale Carey put the P-Nats ahead 5-1 with a three-run home run. Carey tallied his second home run of the season in his first game back after more than five weeks on the disabled list.

After 6.2 innings from Estevez, RHP Kyle Schepel recorded the final out in the seventh inning, and then worked around two base hits in the eighth frame. RHP Gilberto Mendez (SV, 7) worked a perfect ninth inning and secured the Potomac victory.

With three wins in their past four games, the P-Nats will welcome in the Buies Creek Astros (Houston Astros) to town on Monday night. It will be the first time in franchise history that the Astros will visit Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Nolan Sanburn (0-1, 5.28) is set to get the start for Potomac, his second of the season. In his first start after four relief outings, Sanburn gave up five runs on nine hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Keys. For the Astros, LHP Brett Adcock (1-3, 6.17) will make his fifth start of the season. In his last two outings, Adcock is 0-1 but has a 1.80 ERA.

First pitch on Monday night is set for 7:05. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

Monday night is another $1 Monday presented by the Washington Post. Grandstand tickets and hot dogs will be available for just $1 each. Dollar tickets can now be purchase online, in advance of the game. Online ticket sales cut off two hours before gates open.

Tuesday night, the P-Nats open with another Deuces Wild Tuesday. Grandstand tickets are just $2 each, while the P-Nats will offer $2 player performance-based concessions specials as well as $2 Wild Card concessions specials. $2 tickets can now be purchase online, in advance of the game. Online ticket sales cut off two hours before gates open.

Wednesday brings another Winning Wednesday. Fans have two chances to win $10,000! If any P-Nats player hits a grand slam in the seven inning, one fan will walk away with $10,000, while if the starting pitcher for the P-Nats throws a complete game no-hitter of at least nine innings, another fan will win $10,000. If the P-Nats win, redeem your ticket for another ticket of equal value for the next Wednesday home game! Wednesday contests and raffles will provide Nine Innings of Winning throughout the game.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Dairy Road Bridge replacement update
Squirrels drop series finale: Streak snapped at four
Four-run outburst fuels 5-2 Lynchburg win
Shenandoah National Park announces Fee Free Day on June 17 in honor of Park Neighbor Day
Shenandoah’s 2017 Graybeal-Gowen Poetry Prize winner announced
Shenandoah University selected for CIC Intergenerational Connections Grant
Transportation institute researcher receives national award for safety engineering excellence
Ken Plum: Starting anew
Dinner Diva: Diet-friendly snack ideas and restaurant tips
Lime Kiln Theater presents Steep Canyon Rangers
Turks top Braves, 11-7
P-Nats bats break out again in 8-1 win
Generals shut out by TomSox, 3-0
Traffic delays on Route 340 in Page County June 12-16
James River Rundown tests paddlers’ endurance
Former UVA golfer Derek Bard wins Monroe Invitational
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 