P-Nats take series from Down East with 5-2 win

With a five-run third inning, the Potomac Nationals (29-34) earned a 5-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks (22-40), Potomac’s third win in four games. RHP Wirkin Estevez (W, 4-3) allowed just two runs, one earned, over 6.2 innings. The P-Nats yielded just four runs, three earned, over the four-game series win.

The Wood Ducks scored the first run of the game courtesy of an error by Potomac SS Edwin Lora. C Chuck Moorman led off the second inning with a double, and after a pair of groundouts, SS Arturo Lara grounded out to Lora. Lora committed his 13therror of the season, as his throw was wide of first base, which plated Moorman.

Estevez worked around the unearned run in the second inning, as he allowed just one more run over his start. The right-handed starter notched his fourth straight quality start, his eighth quality start in 11 outings this season. Estevez gave up a sac fly to Lara in the seventh inning, the only earned run he allowed.

Potomac plated all five runs in the third inning against LHP Jeffrey Springs (L, 1-6). Consecutive one-out extra base hits from 1B Matt Page and C Jake Lowery tied the game, while LF Jack Sundberg put the P-Nats on top 2-1. After DH Austin Davidson walked, RF Dale Carey put the P-Nats ahead 5-1 with a three-run home run. Carey tallied his second home run of the season in his first game back after more than five weeks on the disabled list.

After 6.2 innings from Estevez, RHP Kyle Schepel recorded the final out in the seventh inning, and then worked around two base hits in the eighth frame. RHP Gilberto Mendez (SV, 7) worked a perfect ninth inning and secured the Potomac victory.

With three wins in their past four games, the P-Nats will welcome in the Buies Creek Astros (Houston Astros) to town on Monday night. It will be the first time in franchise history that the Astros will visit Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Nolan Sanburn (0-1, 5.28) is set to get the start for Potomac, his second of the season. In his first start after four relief outings, Sanburn gave up five runs on nine hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Keys. For the Astros, LHP Brett Adcock (1-3, 6.17) will make his fifth start of the season. In his last two outings, Adcock is 0-1 but has a 1.80 ERA.

First pitch on Monday night is set for 7:05. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

