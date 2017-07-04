P-Nats swept by Astros

The Potomac Nationals (37-45) were swept in a four-game series with the Buies Creek Astros (45-37) after a 6-0 loss on Monday night at Jim Perry Stadium. Potomac was held to just three hits in the shutout loss. RHP Forrest Whitley (W, 1-0) did not allow a hit through five innings but was pulled in the sixth inning. CF Victor Robles broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out single in the sixth.

Buies Creek opened up the scoring in the first inning for the third time in four games. The Astros tallied three total times through the first two innings against LHP Hector Silvestre (L, 7-3). DH Ryne Birk began the scoring with his seventh home run of the season in the first. Then, RF Stephen Wrenn raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run on a long fly ball to left-center to lead off the second inning. Two batters later, 3B Randy Cesar doubled and came in to score on a two-out single from SS Anibal Sierra to give Buies Creek a 3-0 lead after two innings.

Silvestre went five innings in his first career start against the Astros. He tied his season-high in strikeouts with seven total punch outs in the game. He allowed three earned runs on four hits, a walk, and two home runs.

The Astros doubled their lead with three runs in the seventh and eighth innings against RHP Jorge Pantoja and RHP Mariano Rivera III. Pantoja allowed an unearned run after Cesar scored on a fielding error in the seventh. 2B Alex De Goti drew a bases loaded walk in the eighth and Sierra drove in his second run of the game on an RBI fielder’s choice to cap the scoring for the Astros.

The six-run cushion was more than enough for the Buies Creek pitching staff. Whitley took a perfect game into the fifth in his first Carolina League start of his career. He allowed the first baserunner to reach with a two-out walk to LF Dale Carey in the top of the fifth. However, with a no-hitter still intact, Manager Omar Lopez called to the bullpen to begin the sixth inning.

RHP Justin Ferrell (S, 2) only lasted two outs before he surrendered the first Potomac hit to Robles. Out of the three hits in the game, Robles finished with two in his 18th multi-hit game of the season. Ferrell allowed all three hits in the game, but would complete the shut out with four scoreless frames.

1B Ian Sagdal recorded the only other hit in the game for Potomac. He extended the game in the ninth with a two-out single against Ferrell. In total, the P-Nats put just five men on base all game long on three hits and two walks.

The P-Nats return home for a seven-game home stand against the Frederick Keys and the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Potomac takes on Frederick on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Pfitzner Stadium. LHP Taylor Guilbeau (2-1, 3.80) starts for The Red, White & Blue against LHP Brian Gonzalez (2-7, 5.35) for the Keys.

Coverage of the opener begins at 6:50 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast can be streamed on potomacnationals.com or by using the TuneIn Radio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

