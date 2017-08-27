P-Nats split another doubleheader

For the second consecutive night, the Potomac Nationals (61-71) split a doubleheader with the Frederick Keys (62-69). The P-Nats used rehab appearances from SS Trea Turner and OF Jayson Werth to win game one 4-2. The Keys shut out The Red, White & Blue 2-0 in game two on Saturday night.

The P-Nats fell behind the Keys early in game one. CF Glynn Davis drove a two-run home run deep over the left-field wall in the top of the first inning against RHP Joan Baez (W, 4-8). Davis’ fourth home run of the season would be the only offense for Frederick against the Potomac starter.

Baez went the distance in the first game, earning his third win in a row in his first complete game for Potomac this year. Baez gave up just the two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven in seven innings. His strikeout total matched his season-high in 2017.

Potomac tied the score with a run in the bottom of the third and fourth innings against starter RHP Ofelky Peralta. Turner led things off with his first hit in 15 rehab at-bats between Syracuse and Potomac, lining a single down the left-field line. The Frederick left fielder had trouble fielding the ball and the error allowed Turner to reach second. After the Nationals shortstop advanced to third on a foul out by Werth, Turner came in to score on a CF Daniel Johnson Jr. sacrifice fly cutting the deficit in half.

In the fourth, LF Jack Sundberg drew a lead off walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch from Peralta. Then, he advanced to third on a ground out by C Taylor Gushue. 2B Jake Noll tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center to level the tally at two.

The P-Nats took the lead in the penultimate inning scoring twice against the Keys in the sixth. Sloppy defense cost Frederick in the inning as

Gushue reached base on a throwing error by the first baseman. After Noll sacrificed the Potomac catcher to second, DH Rhett Wiseman drew an intentional walk. The next batter, 3B Bryan Mejia doubled down the right-field line plating the go-ahead run. Turner capped off the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right and Potomac took game one 4-2.

Werth and Turner concluded their outings after the first game. Werth went 0-2 with two walks. Turner finished 2-3 with a run, a double and a RBI on Saturday.

Just like the first game, Frederick wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. The Keys plated two runs in the first for the second straight game. This time, they knocked the P-Nats starter RHP Steven Fuentes (L, 0-1) out after just two-thirds of an inning. RF Jay Gonzalez walked and was immediately brought home on a RBI triple from LF Ademar Rifaela. Davis plated his third run of the day with a sacrifice fly to right field.

That is all the scoring the Keys needed to take game two as LHP Brian Gonzalez (W, 5-7) and RHP Jefri Hernandez (SV, 2) combined to shut out Potomac for the second time in four games. Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the fifth before 2B Tyler Beckwith broke it up with a two out single.

On the other side, the Potomac bullpen was stellar as well in relief of Fuentes. RHP Jorge Pantoja and RHP Gilberto Mendez kept Potomac in the game with 6.1 scoreless innings of relief. Pantoja allowed four hits and two walks while striking out one, lowering his season ERA to 2.00. Mendez hurled three perfect frames, striking out three in the process.

However, the offense could not muster up anything against the Keys who allowed just four base runners all game. Two hits is the least the P-Nats have recorded in a game this season. Off of a dominant pitching performance, Frederick took game two 2-0.

The series and the 2017 regular season home schedule concludes on Sunday afternoon at Pfitzner Stadium. Potomac looks to take three out of the five games from Frederick with a win. The Red, White & Blue turns to RHP Luis Reyes (7-13, 4.49) against RHP Matthew Grimes (0-1, 4.91) for the Keys.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm. Coverage begins at 12:50 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast will be aired on potomacnationals.com and can be found using the TuneIn Radio or MiLB First Pitch apps.