 jump to example.com

P-Nats shut out by Salem for second straight night

Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 11:19 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

For the second consecutive night, the Salem Red Sox (53-37, 13-8) kept the Potomac Nationals (39-50, 6-13) off the scoreboard. After a 6-0 shutout loss Wednesday night, Potomac fell 4-0 Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field. Despite more hits than the Red Sox, two home runs from Salem proved to be the difference in the game.

p-natsSalem struck in the bottom of the first inning against RHP Luis Reyes (L, 5-10). With two outs, DH Josh Ockimey lifted his ninth home run of the season over the left field wall, which made it 1-0 Salem and proved to be the difference in the game. After Reyes then tossed three straight scoreless frames and put two outs on the board in the fifth inning, 1B Jordan Betts hit a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run home run. The second two-out home run of the night for the Red Sox made it 3-0 after five innings.

The P-Nats had chances throughout the night against RHP Roniel Raudes (W, 3-6). Potomac tallied three singles in the second inning, but CF Tate Matheny threw out SS Edwin Lora at the plate on a single by RF Rhett Wiseman, Potomac’s only hit with a man in scoring position in the game. The P-Nats left men two on in the second inning, a man at third base in the third frame, and men at the corners in the fourth inning. Raudes allowed just four hits over five-shutout frames.

Out of the Salem bullpen, LHP Logan Boyd allowed just one hit over 2.2 innings and departed for RHP Austin Glorius with two outs in the eighth. Glorius gave up a single to 3B David Masters, but struck out Lora, which ended the inning. The first two Potomac batters then reached against Glorius in the ninth inning before RHP Stephen Nogosek (SV, 4) entered with the tying run in the on-deck circle. The right-handed reliever caught 2B Bryan Mejia looking at a called third strike, while CF Victor Robles grounded into a fielder’s choice out at third base. LF Jack Sundberg walked, which loaded the bases, but DH Austin Davidson took a called third strike, which ended the game.

With four straight losses, the P-Nats sit six games behind Salem in the Northern Division. In an attempt to avoid a season high fifth consecutive loss, Potomac will send LHP Grant Borne (4-3, 2.04) to the mound. Borne has tallied a quality start in six of his last seven outings and has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 12 outings in 2017. For the Red Sox, LHP Dedgar Jimenez (9-3, 3.30) will make his second start of the season vs. Potomac. Jimenez allowed just one unearned run on three hits over 5.2 innings in a victory at Pfitzner Stadium on 5/13.

First pitch is set for 7:05pm Friday night. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tiny ticks carry big diseases; prevention is key
Vanilla beats chocolate to rank as top-selling ice cream flavor
ACC leads in Outland, Nagurski Watch List nominees
Dominion Energy statement on Virginia Supreme Court rulings in pipeline survey cases
Senators, Sandford steal series opener
Blue Rocks stun Lynchburg again, 6-5
Podcast: Chris Graham talks #ACCKickoff on Mark Moses Show
Interview: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Press Conference: Clemson at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Lamar Jackson: Even the Heisman Trophy winner has room to improve
Swofford talks ACC Network
Press Conference: Wake Forest at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Five Tazewell County companies increase international sales by $2 million
Liberty basketball’s Pacheco-Ortiz wraps up play at FIBA U19 World Cup
Mark Warner on revised Senate GOP healthcare bill
Interview: Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 