P-Nats open second half with win

The Potomac Nationals (34-37) opened up the second half of the season with a 5-3 win over the Carolina Mudcats (36-33) on Thursday night at Pfitzner Stadium. After falling behind 3-0 early in the game, the P-Nats rallied for five unanswered runs in the come-from-behind victory. C Taylor Gushue homered to tie the game in the third and LF Jack Sundberg gave The Red, White & Blue a lead it would not relinquish in the fifth.

Carolina came out swinging to begin it’s second half of the season. The Mudcats bashed two home runs and three total extra-base over the first three frames against LHP Grant Borne (W, 3-2) to jump out to a 3-0 lead. 1B Jake Gatewood led off the top of the second with an opposite-field solo home run to right. In the third, C Max McDowell doubled and DH Jose Cuas followed with a homer to right in his first Carolina League at-bat.

Borne buckled down from there and eventually tossed his fourth quality start in a row for Potomac. The left-hander allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings of work. However, the three earned runs allowed on Thursday night were the most that the 23-year old has allowed in an outing all season long.

Potomac stormed back in the bottom of the third against RHP Jordan Yamamoto (L, 1-1). 2B Bryan Mejiasingled to start and scored on a double off the bat of All-Star CF Victor Robles. Then, with two outs in the inning, Gushue got the green light on a 3-0 fastball and delivered it deep over the right-field fence. With his 13th home run of the season, Gushue snapped a homer-less drought of 23 games with the two-run round-tripper. The Potomac catcher’s 52nd and 53rd RBIs tied the score at three after three.

The P-Nats took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Potomac scored twice in the frame against Yamamoto to earn it’s first lead of the game. Robles began the rally after he was hit by a pitch for the 15th time this season with one out. After Robles advanced to second on a balk, Sundberg smacked a double off the top of the right-field wall and drove in the Potomac centerfielder. Then, Sagdal slashed a single to right to score Sundberg to give the Nationals a 5-3 advantage.

The Potomac bullpen closed down the Carolina offense the rest of the way. RHP Dakota Bacus and RHP Gilberto Mendez combined for three shut out innings. The two relievers allowed just three hits to close the game while striking out three. Mendez earned his eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

In addition to giving Potomac the lead, Sundberg added three more hits to his tally. Sundberg now has 14 multi-hit games for the P-Nats in 49 Carolina League games in 2017. Meanwhile, seven of nine Potomac starters registered a hit in the two-run victory.

The P-Nats and Mudcats continue their four-game set at The Pfitz at 7:05 pm on Friday evening. Potomac sendsLHP Hector Silvestre (6-2, 4.34) to the mound against RHP Trey Supak (1-2, 6.20) for Carolina. In his previous start, Supak allowed four earned runs over 6.1 innings pitched against the P-Nats on 6/16.

