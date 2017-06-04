 jump to example.com

P-Nats offense goes quiet in 4-2 loss to Frederick

Published Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017, 11:39 pm

A pair of solo home runs and two RBI singles were enough for the Frederick Keys (26-29) in a 4-2 win over the Potomac Nationals (26-30) Sunday night. LHP Hector Silvestre (L, 5-2) allowed a home run in the first frame, another home run in the fourth inning, and two runs in the fifth inning, while the Potomac offense had just two baserunners over the first eight innings. LHP Keegan Akin (W, 4-4) dominated the P-Nats, as the left-handed starting pitcher allowed just two hits over six-shutout innings.

p-natsAfter Akin struck out the side in the top of the first inning, the Keys went ahead for good in the home half of the frame. With one out, SS Ryan Mountcastle hit his team leading 12th home run of the season. Three innings later, C Armando Araiza led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his first home run of the season. The solo blast made it 2-0 Frederick.

The Keys’ pitching staff cruised through much of the night. On three different occasions, Frederick retired eight straight Potomac hitters. All three times, LF Matt Page ended the streak with a base hit, as he had three of Potomac’s four hits on the night.

Akin retired the first eight hitters of the night, and 18 of the 20 men that he faced. Page singled in the third and was left at first base, while he doubled in the sixth and was left in scoring position.

Silvestre gave up another pair of runs in the fifth inning. Mountcastle led off the frame with a double, his third hit of the night. Two batters later, RF Ademar Rifaela made it 3-0 with an RBI single. Three batters after that, DH Yermin Mercedes’ RBI single made it 4-0.

After six-shutout innings from Akin, RHP Mike Burke pitched two perfect frames. LHP Mitch Horacek pitched to the first two batters in the ninth for the Keys, but gave up a double to Page and walked CF Victor Robles. Frederick went back to the bullpen, as RHP Tanner Chleborad (SV, 4) allowed both inherited runners to score, but notched the save. C Taylor Gushue put Potomac on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly, while 3B Kelvin Gutierrez made it 4-2 with an RBI single. Representing the tying run, 2B Austin Davidson grounded into a fielder’s choice, which ended the game.

Back at the bottom of the Northern Division, the P-Nats will get two chances against the Keys on Monday. Game one will be the postponed game from Pfitzner Stadium on 5/25. In game one, RHP Wirkin Estevez (3-3, 4.30) will start for Potomac. In game two, LHP Taylor Guilbeau (0-0, 6.23) will get the nod on the hill for the P-Nats. For the Keys, RHP Cody Sedlock (4-3, 6.20) and LHP Reid Love (1-1, 3.03) will get the start in games one and two respectively.

First pitch on Monday night is set for 5:00pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 4:45pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

