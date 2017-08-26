 jump to example.com

P-Nats, Keys shut each other out in DH split

Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, 12:08 am

The Potomac Nationals (60-70) and Frederick Keys (61-68) each picked up a shut out in a doubleheader split on Friday evening from Pfitzner Stadium. The Keys used a complete game shutout from RHP Cristian Alvarado (W, 7-9) in a 1-0 game one win. Potomac pushed across five runs in the fifth inning of game two and beat Frederick 5-0 in game two.

p-natsThe only scoring in game one occurred in the first inning for Frederick against RHP Sterling Sharp (L, 2-2). RF Jay Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning and was sent to third after a single by the next batter DH Ademar Rifaela. With runners on the corners and one out, CF Glynn Davis hit a sacrifice fly to right field and the Keys led 1-0.

Sharp pitched well the rest of the way. He allowed just the first inning run on five hits and two walks. He struck out two but was out dueled by the Frederick starter.

Alvarado went the distance and finished a complete game shutout of Potomac. He allowed just four hits while striking out four over seven innings. The P-Nats put just one man in scoring position all game against the Keys’ right handed pitcher as Frederick took game one 1-0.

In game two, both teams remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Two pitching changes, four walks, an error and a double resulted in five Potomac runs in the frame. With one out, LF-RF Dale Careydrew a walk and 3B Bryan Mejia reached on a fielding error by RHP Franderlin Romero (L, 1-6). After new pitcher RHP Jon Keller walked 2B Tyler Beckwith to load the bases, he recorded the second out of the inning on a strike out. However, Keller lost control from there walking CF Daniel Johnson and RF Rhett Wisemanto plate two runs. Then, after the second pitching change of the inning, 1B David Masters cleared the bases with a double to left-center giving Potomac a 5-0 lead.

RHP Jefry Rodriguez and RHP Mariano Rivera III (W, 1-2) combined for a seven-inning shut out of Frederick. Rodriguez went four innings in his first start since 5/14 allowing just one hit in his eighth Potomac start of 2017. The right-hander struck out four and finished with 46 pitches.

Rivera III closed it out the rest of the way, tossing three scoreless innings the rest of the way. The Keys put five men on base in the sixth and seventh combined against Rivera. However, the right-hander rolled two double plays to end the Frederick threat and preserve the shutout.

After a doubleheader split on Friday, the Keys and P-Nats will face off in a second consecutive double dip on Saturday night at The Pfitz. Potomac sends RHP Joan Baez (3-8. 3.99) to the mound in game one against RHP Ofelky Peralta (2-10, 5.67) for Frederick. In game two, both starters are still to be announced.

First pitch of game one is slated for 5:15 pm. Coverage begins at 5:00 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast can be streamed live on potomacnationals.com or through the TuneIn Radio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

