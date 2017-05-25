P-Nats go on offense in doubleheader sweep

In their league high seventh doubleheader of the season, the Potomac Nationals (22-24) picked up their first doubleheader sweep. With victories of 11-7 and 7-4, the P-Nats pulled even with the Frederick Keys (22-24) in the Northern Division standings. The teams hit seven total home runs in the doubleheader.

The two teams went back and forth through the first four innings of game one, as the Keys held leads of 1-0, 4-1, and 5-1. LHP Hector Silvestre (W, 4-1) allowed seven runs on 11 hits over five innings. Despite the most runs and hits he has allowed in 2017, he tallied his team leading fourth victory.

Frederick CF Austin Hays led off the game with a home run. Hays then led off the third inning with a home run, and hit a two-out solo home run in the fourth inning. Hays’ three home run night was the fourth such game thus far in the Carolina League in 2017.

Down 5-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the P-Nats finally took advantage of a shaky start from RHP Cody Sedlock (ND). After the right-handed starter got the first out of the inning, four straight Potomac hitters reached base. RF Rhett Wiseman brought two runs home on an error by SS Ryan Mountcastle, and 2B Bryan Mejia pulled Potomac within one run with an RBI single.

The Keys got two runs back in the fifth inning on a two-out, two-run home run from DH Alex Murphy. Despite the 7-4 lead, the Keys’ pitching staff imploded in the fifth inning. Potomac sent 12 men to the plate, had eight hits, and scored seven runs, all 2017 season highs for a single inning. CF Victor Robles led off the frame with a home run, while 3B Kelvin Gutierrez knocked Sedlock out of the game with an RBI triple. LHP Alex Katz entered from the Frederick bullpen for his 2017 debut, and the left-handed reliever failed to get an out. Of the five batters that he faced, three singled, one doubled, and he intentionally walked the other. 1B Ian Sagdal, Wiseman, and LF Telmito Agustin each had an RBI hit in the inning. Agustin’s two-run single ended Katz’s night, as the lefty allowed four earned runs on four hits. RHP Tanner Chleborad escaped any further damage, though Potomac led 11-7 after five innings, the eventual final. RHP Kyle Schepel worked two scoreless innings out of the Potomac bullpen.

In game two, neither side scored over the first 3.5 innings. RHP Wirkin Estevez (W, 3-3) allowed just one earned run over six frames for Potomac. The only run charged to Estevez came when Potomac led 6-0 in the sixth inning.

Like in game one, Potomac used a big inning in route to the victory. The P-Nats scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning against RHP Cristian Alvarado (L, 2-5). Potomac loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. SS Edwin Lora hit his first grand slam of the season. The P-Nats added another run in the inning on a triple by Wiseman and single from 1B Matt Page.

The Keys scored four of the final five runs of the game, and left the tying run at the plate in the final frame. Down 7-1 entering the seventh inning, the Keys rallied against RHP Jorge Pantoja. The Potomac righty walked one and gave up three hits over 0.2 innings. Murphy led off the seventh inning with a home run, DH Yermin Mercedes plated a run with a double, and another run scored on a throwing error by Lora. Pantoja walked LF Ademar Rifaela with two outs, while Potomac went back to the bullpen. RHP Gilberto Mendez (SV, 3) struck out 1B Steve Laurino on three pitches and capped off Potomac’s doubleheader sweep.

With an opportunity for their first series sweep of the season, the P-Nats will start RHP Joan Baez (1-2, 5.50). Baez pitched just two innings before a lengthy rain delay vs. Lynchburg last time out and will make his second start of the season vs. the Keys. For Frederick, LHP Brian Gonzalez (2-3, 4.58) will make his second start of the year vs. Potomac. On 4/26, Gonzalez allowed two earned runs over five innings in a victory at Pfitzner Stadium.

First pitch of the series finale is set for 7:05pm on Thursday night. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.