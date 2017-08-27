P-Nats close out regular season home schedule with W

The Potomac Nationals (62-71) won the final regular season home game at Pfitzner Stadium in 2017 with a 4-1 win over the Frederick Keys (62-70).

RHP Luis Reyes’ (W, 8-13)seven strong innings were backed by two Potomac home runs in the win. 2B Jake Noll crushed his first Carolina League home run and RF Rhett Wiseman blasted his 13th home run of the season in the three-run victory.

For the fourth time in the five-game series, Frederick scored first against Potomac. The Keys plated a run in the top of the third inning against Reyes. With RF Jay Gonzalez on third and one out, 2B Brallan Perez singled to left field to plate the game’s first run.

Reyes settled in from there, finishing seven innings on Sunday while earning his eighth win of the season. The right-hander scattered three hits and three walks in his 26th start and punched out five. Reyes is now tied for the team lead in wins this season.

Potomac took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a three-run frame. The P-Nats scored all three times with two outs. Noll drilled a 1-1 pitch deep over the left-field wall to level the score at one. After two consecutive walks, 2B Tyler Beckwith put Potomac on top with a RBI single to left. The next batter, 3B Bryan Mejia, singled in a second consecutive run and the P-Nats led 3-1 after four.

Rhett Wiseman added one more to the score with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Wiseman took RHP Karl Triana the other way for a solo homer to left. Wiseman’s 13th home run of the season gave the P-Nats a 4-1 advantage.

LHP R.C. Orlan nailed down the save the rest of the way. The left-hander tossed two scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out two. The save was Orlan’s fifth of the season.

Potomac finished 38-31 at home in 2017. The P-Nats hit .272 at home and hit 51 home runs at The Pfitz this season. The Red, White & Blue pitching staff held a 3.54 ERA in 592 home innings and struck out 481 over the home campaign.

After an off day on Monday, the P-Nats will hit the road to play the final road trip of the season. Potomac will open a seven-game road trip with three games against the Lynchburg Hillcats at Calvin Falwell Field. The Red, White & Blue send RHP Austen Williams (2-3, 3.82) to the mound against LHP Sean Brady (1-1, 6.52) for the Hillcats.

After an off day on Monday, the P-Nats will hit the road to play the final road trip of the season. Potomac will open a seven-game road trip with three games against the Lynchburg Hillcats at Calvin Falwell Field. The Red, White & Blue send RHP Austen Williams (2-3, 3.82) to the mound against LHP Sean Brady (1-1, 6.52) for the Hillcats.