 jump to example.com

P-Nats close out regular season home schedule with W

Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 8:11 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Potomac Nationals (62-71) won the final regular season home game at Pfitzner Stadium in 2017 with a 4-1 win over the Frederick Keys (62-70).

p-natsRHP Luis Reyes’ (W, 8-13)seven strong innings were backed by two Potomac home runs in the win. 2B Jake Noll crushed his first Carolina League home run and RF Rhett Wiseman blasted his 13th home run of the season in the three-run victory.

For the fourth time in the five-game series, Frederick scored first against Potomac. The Keys plated a run in the top of the third inning against Reyes. With RF Jay Gonzalez on third and one out, 2B Brallan Perez singled to left field to plate the game’s first run.

Reyes settled in from there, finishing seven innings on Sunday while earning his eighth win of the season. The right-hander scattered three hits and three walks in his 26th start and punched out five. Reyes is now tied for the team lead in wins this season.

Potomac took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a three-run frame. The P-Nats scored all three times with two outs. Noll drilled a 1-1 pitch deep over the left-field wall to level the score at one. After two consecutive walks, 2B Tyler Beckwith put Potomac on top with a RBI single to left. The next batter, 3B Bryan Mejia, singled in a second consecutive run and the P-Nats led 3-1 after four.

Rhett Wiseman added one more to the score with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Wiseman took RHP Karl Triana the other way for a solo homer to left. Wiseman’s 13th home run of the season gave the P-Nats a 4-1 advantage.

LHP R.C. Orlan nailed down the save the rest of the way. The left-hander tossed two scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out two. The save was Orlan’s fifth of the season.

Potomac finished 38-31 at home in 2017. The P-Nats hit .272 at home and hit 51 home runs at The Pfitz this season. The Red, White & Blue pitching staff held a 3.54 ERA in 592 home innings and struck out 481 over the home campaign.

After an off day on Monday, the P-Nats will hit the road to play the final road trip of the season. Potomac will open a seven-game road trip with three games against the Lynchburg Hillcats at Calvin Falwell Field. The Red, White & Blue send RHP Austen Williams (2-3, 3.82) to the mound against LHP Sean Brady (1-1, 6.52) for the Hillcats.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 6:15 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast will be streamed live on potomacnationals.com and on the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VMI football closes out preseason camp
Hillcats drop series finale
Squirrels split series: Final homestand starts Monday
Talk Saves Lives suicide prevention program offered on Sept. 20
Transportation researcher appointed to federal advisory council on motorcycle safety
Field Hockey: No. 10 Virginia falls 4-2 to No. 7 Penn State
Could global warming really already be a factor in the evolution of wildlife species?
AAA: Harvey to impact gas prices
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Virginia horses test positive for equine herpesvirus-1
Downtown Lexington building receives historic designation
‘Dream Big’ at IX Art Park during Freefall Music & Art Festival
Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss
Thunder strike back, thump Squirrels
P-Nats split another doubleheader
McAuliffe announces statewide partnership with Hope Street Group
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 