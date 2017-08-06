 jump to example.com

P-Nats blanked 6-0 by Winston-Salem

Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 8:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

For the third consecutive night, the Potomac Nationals (16-25, 49-61) lost by at least six runs to the Winston-Salem Dash (22-20, 46-66). After a 9-2 loss on Thursday night, and an 8-2 loss on Friday night, Potomac got shut out 6-0 on Saturday night at BB&T Ballpark. RHP Luis Reyes (L, 7-11) lasted just 2.2 innings, while RHP Alec Hansen (W, 2-4) struck out 12 batters for the second straight start.

p-natsAfter Hansen struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Reyes returned the favor with a clean inning of his own. That was the only scoreless inning of the night for Reyes, as he allowed four runs in the second inning and one run in the third frame.

The P-Nats had a chance to strike against Hansen in the top of the second, as they had men at the corners with only one out, but Hansen picked up his fifth strikeout, as he got RF Rhett Wiseman on a check swing, and LF Dale Carey flied out to right field.

In the bottom of the second inning, the first five Dash hitters notched a hit against Reyes. 1B Brandon Dulin led off with a double and scored on an RBI single from DH Seby Zavala. After LF Jameson Fisher singled, 3B Brady Conlan launched a three-run home run. Conlan’s second home run of the series put the Dash on top 4-0. Conlan has eight RBIs in three games vs. Potomac.

While Hansen continued to mow down Potomac hitters, the Winston-Salem offense provided two more runs of support, though they were not needed. After Reyes issued a leadoff walk in the third inning, Zavala made it 5-0 with a two-out RBI single. RHP Nolan Sanburn entered for Potomac two batters later, and though he stranded two men in the third, the righty allowed a leadoff home run to SS Sam Dexter in the fourth inning. Dexter’s home run made it 6-0 Dash, the eventual final.

Hansen struck out at least one batter in every inning that he pitched, and struck out the side on two different occasions. The righty has tallied 46 strikeouts over his last five starts. Hansen retired the side in order in three different innings, while the bullpen combination of LHP Andre Wheeler and LHP Louie Lechich allowed just one over the minimum to come to the plate over the final three innings.

Potomac had just three hits and drew just three walks in the loss. 3B Ian Sagdal doubled in the second inning but was left on third base. 1B Matt Page doubled with two outs in the fifth inning but did not advance. 2B Austin Davidson had Potomac’s final hit of the night, an infield single in the ninth, but he only made it to second base.

In order to avoid a second four-game sweep of the season, the P-Nats will turn to veteran RHP Austen Williams (2-3, 3.70). Williams allowed just one earned run over six innings last time out in a victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats. Opposite Williams, RHP Dane Dunning (4-5, 3.35) will make the start for the Dash. Dunning, part of the trade that sent Adam Eaton to the Nationals, has allowed just one earned run over his last two starts.

First pitch Sunday afternoon is set for 2:00pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 1:45pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
William & Mary football to open preseason camp on Monday
Shenandoah National Park selects Duane Polcou for August Artist-in-Residence program
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Virginia honey bee colonies up 23 percent since 2016
Solomon Islands province names first female peace and reconciliation officer
Down East hangs on for 3-2 win over Hillcats
Shenandoah National Park announces temporary trail closure during helicopter operations
Susan Steagull named CIO of VCU Health System
Dinner Diva: Why fat is good
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Herring launches Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide
Steve Johnston’s iPod idea improves security, communication for Virginia Tech employees
Tree trimming will continue on Route 250 in Albemarle County
2017-18 Norfolk State basketball schedule revealed
Women’s soccer: Virginia ranked No. 11 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll
William & Mary basketball set to depart for Jamaica
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 