P-Nats blanked 6-0 by Winston-Salem

For the third consecutive night, the Potomac Nationals (16-25, 49-61) lost by at least six runs to the Winston-Salem Dash (22-20, 46-66). After a 9-2 loss on Thursday night, and an 8-2 loss on Friday night, Potomac got shut out 6-0 on Saturday night at BB&T Ballpark. RHP Luis Reyes (L, 7-11) lasted just 2.2 innings, while RHP Alec Hansen (W, 2-4) struck out 12 batters for the second straight start.

After Hansen struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Reyes returned the favor with a clean inning of his own. That was the only scoreless inning of the night for Reyes, as he allowed four runs in the second inning and one run in the third frame.

The P-Nats had a chance to strike against Hansen in the top of the second, as they had men at the corners with only one out, but Hansen picked up his fifth strikeout, as he got RF Rhett Wiseman on a check swing, and LF Dale Carey flied out to right field.

In the bottom of the second inning, the first five Dash hitters notched a hit against Reyes. 1B Brandon Dulin led off with a double and scored on an RBI single from DH Seby Zavala. After LF Jameson Fisher singled, 3B Brady Conlan launched a three-run home run. Conlan’s second home run of the series put the Dash on top 4-0. Conlan has eight RBIs in three games vs. Potomac.

While Hansen continued to mow down Potomac hitters, the Winston-Salem offense provided two more runs of support, though they were not needed. After Reyes issued a leadoff walk in the third inning, Zavala made it 5-0 with a two-out RBI single. RHP Nolan Sanburn entered for Potomac two batters later, and though he stranded two men in the third, the righty allowed a leadoff home run to SS Sam Dexter in the fourth inning. Dexter’s home run made it 6-0 Dash, the eventual final.

Hansen struck out at least one batter in every inning that he pitched, and struck out the side on two different occasions. The righty has tallied 46 strikeouts over his last five starts. Hansen retired the side in order in three different innings, while the bullpen combination of LHP Andre Wheeler and LHP Louie Lechich allowed just one over the minimum to come to the plate over the final three innings.

Potomac had just three hits and drew just three walks in the loss. 3B Ian Sagdal doubled in the second inning but was left on third base. 1B Matt Page doubled with two outs in the fifth inning but did not advance. 2B Austin Davidson had Potomac’s final hit of the night, an infield single in the ninth, but he only made it to second base.

In order to avoid a second four-game sweep of the season, the P-Nats will turn to veteran RHP Austen Williams (2-3, 3.70). Williams allowed just one earned run over six innings last time out in a victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats. Opposite Williams, RHP Dane Dunning (4-5, 3.35) will make the start for the Dash. Dunning, part of the trade that sent Adam Eaton to the Nationals, has allowed just one earned run over his last two starts.

First pitch Sunday afternoon is set for 2:00pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 1:45pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.