P-Nats add to staff for 2018 season

As the 2018 Carolina League season rapidly approaches, the Potomac Nationals announced additions and promotions for the 2018 Front Office staff.

Matt LeBlanc, Ticket Operations Manager started in December, while both Meagan Rankin, Group Sales Executive & Picnic Hospitality Manager, and Brice Walker, Corporate Partnership Fulfillment & Promotions Manager, both began in January. Alec Manriquez, who has been with the club since the start of the 2016 season has been promoted to the Director of Season Ticket & Group Ticket Sales, while Will Darmstead, who served as the Stadium Operations Assistant in 2017, is now the Stadium Operations/Merchandising Manager, as well as a Corporate Sales Executive.

LeBlanc, a native of New England, joins the P-Nats from the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles). The 24-year-old has also made a stop with both the Jackson Generals (Seattle Mariners) in Jackson, TN, and Lowell Spinners (Boston Red Sox) in Lowell, MA, where he’s served various roles encompassing everything from group sales to ticket sales to corporate partnerships. LeBlanc graduated from Daniel Webster College in 2015 with a Bachelor’s in Sport Management. A fan of all Boston sports teams, LeBlanc also has a soft spot for the Washington Capitals.

Rankin joins the staff of The Red, White, & Blue as an original resident of Southern California. Currently also a graduate student at Grand Canyon University, she has worked for three separate baseball organizations, which include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) in Eastlake, OH, and Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) in Sacramento, CA). Outside of baseball, Rankin has worked for the Ontario Fury Indoor Soccer Team (Ontario, CA, Walt Disney World, and the Smithsonian National Zoo (Washington, D.C.). A lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Rankin’s favorite team outside of baseball is the Los Angeles Kings.

Walker begins her third season in Minor League baseball and first in the Carolina League. The 22-year-old graduated from Radford University in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and a minor in Sports Administration. Before she joined the P-Nats, Walker spent two seasons as the promotions intern with the Greenville Astros, Rookie League Affiliate of the Houston Astros. Walker has lived in Northern Virginia for most of her life and is a D.C. sports fan, but also cheers on the University of Florida Gators.

Now in his third year with the organization, Manriquez started with the P-Nats in 2016 as the Box Office Manager. A group sales executive in 2017, he now serves as the Director of Season and Group Ticket Sales. Manriquez graduated from nearby George Mason University in 2016, and although he does cheer for the Redskins, most of his favorite teams reside in the Arizona desert, highlighted by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Darmstead is set to begin his first full season with the P-Nats and his second season overall with the organization. Adding corporate sales to his regimen, the 23-year-old is also the Stadium Operations Manager for the 2018 season. Darmstead graduated from Radford University in 2016, and also worked for the Pulaski Yankees, the Short Season Affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The 2018 Potomac Nationals season gets underway on April 5th at Pfitzner Stadium against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals). First pitch for the opener is set for 7:05pm.

P-Nats’ 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.