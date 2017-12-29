Overnight snow possible in Northern Virginia

The VDOT Culpeper District is preparing for potential winter weather that is forecast to begin late Friday night.

Current forecasts call for the greatest chance of accumulating snow in the northern Piedmont counties with the possibility of a trace amount of snow to the south.

Crews will report to work on Friday night ahead of the storm to monitor road conditions. Once precipitation begins, VDOT operators will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. Crews will first focus on the interstates and primary highways before shifting to secondary routes.

Below-freezing temperatures will create the potential for slick driving conditions Friday night and Saturday morning. Motorists who must travel are encouraged to check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.