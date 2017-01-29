Overnight snow may leave Central Virginia roads slick

Central Virginia is expected to receive a light snow overnight, and VDOT advises motorists to be aware of roadway conditions before venturing out Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Precipitation is predicted to begin as rain after 7 p.m. across the region, changing to snow as temperatures drop below freezing. Minor accumulations are forecast with between one-half and 1 ½ inch expected north of Interstate 64. Motorists should expect slick driving conditions late tonight and early Monday morning.

VDOT crews reported to work at 4 p.m. and night shift crews will rotate on duty at 8 p.m. The crews will work through the night to treat roads with salt and sand once precipitation begins to aid melting and improve traction. They will focus their efforts first on interstate and primary highways and move onto secondary roads and neighborhood streets once major roads are passable.

VDOT asks drivers to monitor weather reports. Motorists who must travel should plan for extra time, reduce travel speeds and increase following distance.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia web site, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.