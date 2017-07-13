Overnight lane closures on Interstate 81 in Frederick County

Pavement work will require lane and ramp closures along Interstate 81 in Frederick County during the early morning hours of Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.

Friday from 12 midnight until 5 a.m., the northbound I-81 on- and off-ramps at exit 315 (Route 7 – Winchester) are scheduled to close. The following detours will be in place:

Northbound I-81 drivers needing to access Route 7 (Berryville Pike) will use exit 313, Route 50 (Jubal Early Drive) west and Pleasant Valley Road north to Route 7.

Route 7 drivers needing to access northbound I-81 will detour south on Pleasant Valley Road and east on Route 50 to I-81 at exit 313.

Friday and Saturday from 12 midnight until 5 a.m., southbound I-81 will have a right lane closure from mile marker 318 to 316.8. During this time period, the southbound on-ramp at exit 317 (Route 11 – Winchester/Stephenson) will also be closed. The following detours will be in place for Route 11 drivers needing to access southbound I-81:

Passenger vehicles will follow Route 661 (Redbud Road) south and Route 7 (Berryville Pike) west to I-81 at exit 315.

Truck traffic will follow Route 37 south to I-81 at exit 310.

All work is weather permitting.

