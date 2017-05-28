Overnight lane closures on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for next week at several locations on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. There will also be a lane closure at the interchange between westbound I-64 and southbound I-81 in the Staunton area.

All of these lane closures are for soil test borings as follows:

Tuesday night ( May 30 ) , the left lane of the ramp between westbound I-64 (exit 87) and southbound I-81 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

, the left lane of the ramp between westbound I-64 (exit 87) and southbound I-81 will be closed from Tuesday and Wednesday nights ( May 30-31 ) , the right lane of I-81 northbound and southbound will be closed between mile marker 220 and 223.5 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The on- and off-ramps at exits 220, 221 and 222 will remain open.

, the right lane of I-81 northbound and southbound will be closed between mile marker 220 and 223.5 from The on- and off-ramps at exits 220, 221 and 222 will remain open. Wednesday through Friday nights ( May 31-June 2 ), the right lane of I-81 northbound will be closed between mile marker 213 and 214 in the Greenville area. The right lane closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights, and from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday night. The on- and off-ramps at exit 213 remain open.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.