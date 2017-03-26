 jump to example.com

Overnight lane closures on Interestate 64 in Charlottesville

Published Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, 12:03 am

interstate 64Motorists using Interstate 64 through Charlottesville should expect overnight lane closures next week for a bridge maintenance project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close one lane in each direction at mile marker 119, where I-64 spans Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended), overnight Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The lane closures will allow the bridge decks to be milled and prepped for application of a latex overlay during the weekends of March 31-April 3 and April 7-10.

Motorists should drive with caution near the work zone.

VDOT contractor Martins Construction Corp. of Falls Church is performing the maintenance work under a $735,727 contract. More information is on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/64bridgemaint.asp.

