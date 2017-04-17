Overnight closures on Route 37 in Frederick County for paving work

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Paving operations will require overnight lane closures April 18-22 on Route 37 northbound and southbound in Frederick County. This work zone extends from the Interstate 81 exit 310 (Kernstown) interchange to the intersection with Route 642 and 847 (Tasker Road and Hillandale Drive).

Alternating lane closures on Route 37 will take place Tuesday through Friday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following mornings. The speed limit on Route 37 through the work zone is 35 miles an hour. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. All work is weather permitting.

The Route 37 paving is part of the I-81 exit 310 reconstruction project, which is designed to alleviate I-81 mainline traffic backups from the exit ramps. General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Va. was awarded a construction contract valued at nearly $25 million. The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates a summer 2017 completion. Additional information on the project can be found at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/i-81_exit_310.asp.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.