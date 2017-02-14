Overnight closures at Hollymead Drive postponed until Wednesday night

Overnight closures of the Route 29-Hollymead Drive intersections have been postponed for one day and are now scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday. During the closures work will be done to prepare for the installation of a new water main across the intersections.

South Hollymead Drive will be closed at the Route 29 intersection overnight Wednesday; North Hollymead Drive will be closed at Route 29 Thursday night. During the closures, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., detour signs will direct traffic to alternate routes. The intersections and the roads will be open to traffic between 6 .m. and 9 p.m.

The water main relocation is part of the Route 29 widening project under construction by Lane-Corman Joint Venture. The work, which is being coordinated with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and the Albemarle County Service Authority, will upgrade the distribution system by replacing an aging 12-inch water main with the new 24-inch main running along the east side of Route 29.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.