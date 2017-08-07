Orientation for new Waynesboro YMCA Swim Lesson Program set for Aug. 26

The Waynesboro YMCA is launching a new Swim Lesson Program with a free orientation session on Saturday, Aug. 26.

There will be two sessions: 9-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-10 a.m. Spaces are limited to 24 for each time slot.

You do not need to be a YMCA member to participate.

The lesson will introduce families and participants to the new curriculum and help them to sign up for the sessions that best suit their needs and abilities.

Participants can sign up by calling the front desk at (540) 943-9622.

Registrations are on a first come, first serve basis.