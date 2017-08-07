Orientation for new Waynesboro YMCA Swim Lesson Program set for Aug. 26
Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 12:44 pm
Front Page » Events » Orientation for new Waynesboro YMCA Swim Lesson Program set for Aug. 26
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Waynesboro YMCA is launching a new Swim Lesson Program with a free orientation session on Saturday, Aug. 26.
There will be two sessions: 9-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-10 a.m. Spaces are limited to 24 for each time slot.
You do not need to be a YMCA member to participate.
The lesson will introduce families and participants to the new curriculum and help them to sign up for the sessions that best suit their needs and abilities.
Participants can sign up by calling the front desk at (540) 943-9622.
Registrations are on a first come, first serve basis.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion