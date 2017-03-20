 jump to example.com

OnStage Augusta presents Tenore

Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 8:00 am

tenore“The Chosen Three,” as they are often referred to, Tenore brings their wit, talent, charm and charisma in a powerful concert at Wilson Memorial High School at 189 Hornet Road in Fishersville on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Single tickets are $25 (students $5) and are available online at onstageaugusta.org or can be purchased at the door.

After more than 60 years, On Stage Augusta will end an era of bringing great entertainment to the Waynesboro area with this final concert.

The brainchild of Jill Ann Siemens, founder of the Platinum-Selling Canadian Tenors, adoring fans can now see why Tenore is becoming the powerful musical phenomenon that it is. Fans can expect the experience of a lifetime where the audience irresistibly leaps to their feet, sways to the music and sings along to beloved tunes that everyone knows. Tenore unleashes a glorious sound that breaks down musical barriers, draws together diverse cultures, and celebrates a repertoire of lyrical sweetness and dramatic strength that becomes a special chemistry with each other and their enthusiastic audiences. Click here to view a video on Tenore

On Stage Augusta is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization which has presented world acclaimed live entertainment to the Waynesboro area since the 1950’s. Each year, On Stage has featured an array of genres including Broadway, classical, folk, pop and jazz.

