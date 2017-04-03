 jump to example.com

Online course for Virginia forest landowners begins May 15

Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 7:48 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

newspaperVirginia forest landowners looking to gain an understanding of how to keep their woods healthy and productive can do so in the comfort of their own home.

Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment are offering an online course to help private landowners become better stewards of their land.

The 12-week Online Woodland Options for Landowners course, which runs from May 15 to Aug. 4, teaches basic management principles and techniques for both novice and veteran private forest landowners. Materials provided include four reference books and access to an online a tree identification tutorial.

Natural resource professionals and experienced landowners serve as mentors for the students and help with questions via the course Group Discussion Board.

“Interest in this course, now in its 14th year, continues to grow,” said Jennifer Gagnon, coordinator of the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. “Participants love the convenience of an online course and appreciate the opportunity to connect with experts as well as experienced landowners.”

Participants may attend an optional field trip at the conclusion of the course, which allows them to hone their new skills and interact with one another and with natural resource professionals. Those participants who complete all of the optional advanced assignments, which require additional materials, can finish the course with a draft forest management plan.

The registration fee is $45 per family. Participants must have access to a computer with a web browser and an email account; access to a printer is strongly recommended.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
April is National Safe Digging Month
Video: Chris Graham reviews WrestleMania 33
Late VMI comeback falls short in 9-8 loss to Samford
No. 2 Louisville rallies, tops No. 16 UVA, 4-3, takes weekend series
Barbee, Taormina homer Liberty past Bethune-Cookman, 6-1
WTJU releases 2017 Rock Marathon program schedule
Rescue medication for opioid overdoses available
McAuliffe announces Virginia High School Student Voter Registration Week
Richmond Flying Squirrels release Opening Day roster
Mutant protein sheds lights on viral propagation
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Are you watching the road?
Gardeners advised to toughen up seedlings for spring planting
Mild winter could leave farmers high and dry this spring
MACROCK returns for 20th annual festival April 7-8
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
AAA: Gas prices ticking upward
Former NATO Commander to give commencement speech at Bridgewater College
STAB announces teaching fellows program with UPenn
Deadline approaching for Albemarle County tax relief applicants
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 3-7
Liberty walks off on Taormina’s single in 10th, 4-3
Samford edges VMI, 2-1
#16 UVA evens series, blasts #2 Louisville, 11-2
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 