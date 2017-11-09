Which online casino should you choose? Six tips

The decision for or against a particular online casino is often not easy for many players just at the beginning of their luck knight career. Of course, there are various tips and tricks on the Net to find a good online casino, but not infrequently such guides are created by the operators themselves. It is precisely this point to an independent, player-friendly and fair approach to be able to offer real added value. We have therefore put together this guide with 6 tips for all players who play online in the casino with real money and do not want to stumble over a dubious operator. These tips are presented in the following guide and accompanied by “our experience.”

Tip 1: Note gaming license

An online casino that does not have a gambling license is untrustworthy. This rule is the most important and highest of all rules that players should always remember. An unlicensed casino has not even been able to comply with the standard and minimum safety and fairness policies of the customer.

Tip 2: Consider privacy policy

In addition to the minimum requirements to be met to obtain the gambling license, casinos should strive to make the gaming environment safer and more transparent for their customers. This is achieved, for example, by encrypted data connections. As a result, customer data can’t be spied on and can be safely transferred to the casino operator. A look at the privacy concept of an online casino is therefore important.

Tip 3: Check customer service

A customer service not only receives complaints or suggestions for improvement, but is also actively involved in making the stay at the online casino as enjoyable as possible for the player. If you have any questions about games, payment transactions or bonus offers, the service team should be easy and, above all, free of charge. You might consider free hotline, live chat, fax number, e-mail address and a general help area as important requirements for any online casino. For your info, NetBet do provide them all.

Tip 4: Do not accept bonus promotions lightly

Players generally believe that bonus promotions are always good because they are given something in these promotions. In fact, only very few online casinos have a bonus to give away. Looking at the bonus conditions usually reveals the true face of a very attractive first bonus. Short bonus periods, too heavy sales demands and the exclusion of all popular games are just three examples of how players with a bonus are pulled over the table.

Tip 5: Inspect payment system

If you want to play for real money in an online casino, you usually have to pay in real money and in the best case you want to be able to cash out any winnings you have made. In this context, the payment system of a gambling provider is of great importance: If it is safe and free, the player has nothing to fear. If it is dubious and charged with fees, a deposit should be reconsidered. Reputable payment methods are:

– VISA and MasterCard

– Bank transfer

– Neteller, Skrill, PayPal

– Ukash, paysavecard, etc.

Tip 6: Get to know software manufacturers

An online casino that presents itself on the net, the games presented has usually not developed by hand. Instead, resort to casino software, which comes from experienced manufacturers. Some of these manufacturers are almost exemplary for fun and fair entertainment. Although new and unknown software companies do not always have to be associated with bad intentions, players certainly drive with great and reputed names such as

– Playtech

– Microgaming

– Netent

– IGT

– Bally

– Nextgen

To be honest, there are more tips to know but at this time, doing these above 6 tips can minimize your risks of being scammed and aggrieved on your gaming table.