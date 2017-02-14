OneVirginia2021 statement on House subcommittee redistricting votes

OneVirginia2021 Executive Director Brian Cannon comments on the House Privileges & Elections, Elections Subcommittee votes on redistricting on Tuesday.

This Valentine’s Day, a small group of people in the House of Delegates broke the hearts of Virginians looking for an end to gerrymandering and unfair redistricting.

We are obviously disappointed with today’s party-line vote, particularly because of the wide-ranging bipartisan support in the Senate on several significant redistricting bills. Over 74% of Virginians want an independent commission and the Virginia Senate – with leaders such as Hanger, Howell, Lucas and Vogel – all overwhelmingly support reform. Senator Hanger said it best when he said, “This is not my seat, it’s the voters’ seat.”

Further, House leadership continues to change members of the subcommittee and finding new excuses to avoid tackling this important issue.

It is clear why they are doing this: they are afraid of a floor vote on redistricting reform.

About OneVirginia2021

Virginians for Fair Redistricting is a group of dedicated people from across the political spectrum who believe congressional and state legislative districts belong to Virginians, and not to any legislator, special interest, or political party.