One vs. two hearing aids

You have two ears because you need two ears. If you have a hearing loss in each ear that could benefit from hearing aids you should wear two hearing aids.

Wearing hearing aids bilaterally (one in each ear) will improve your ability to hear in noisy settings, allow you to localize sounds in your environment, improve the ability to understand speech and give sound a fuller quality.

Hearing Healthcare Fact

Over 60% of individuals who wear hearing aids are fit binaurally. The benefits of wearing two hearing aids are enhanced ability to:

hear better in the presence of background noise

determine where sound is coming from

hear soft sounds at lower levels

