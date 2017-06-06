 jump to example.com

One vs. two hearing aids

Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 7:29 am

You have two ears because you need two ears. If you have a hearing loss in each ear that could benefit from hearing aids you should wear two hearing aids.

hearing aidsWearing hearing aids bilaterally (one in each ear) will improve your ability to hear in noisy settings, allow you to localize sounds in your environment, improve the ability to understand speech and give sound a fuller quality.

 

Hearing Healthcare Fact

Over 60% of individuals who wear hearing aids are fit binaurally. The benefits of wearing two hearing aids are enhanced ability to:

  • hear better in the presence of background noise
  • determine where sound is coming from
  • hear soft sounds at lower levels

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

