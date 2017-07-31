One seriously injured in Louisa County motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 1:13 pm, on Route 15 northbound 2/10 mile south of Route 22 in Louisa County.

A 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Route 15 when it ran off the road to the right, into a ditch striking a log throwing the operator onto the roadway while the bike continued on and struck a tree.

The 47 year old female operator was flown to UVA Hospital via Pegasus with serious life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.