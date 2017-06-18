One dead in U.S. 29 crash in Nelson County

At 10:20 a.m., Saturday (June 17), Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T.M. Skehan responded to a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred on Route 29 at the intersection of Route 617.

A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling east on Route 617. The minivan stopped for the posted stop sign and then proceeded across Route 29. The minivan pulled into the path of a northbound tanker truck on Route 29. Despite the truck’s efforts to avoid the minivan, the two collided in the intersection. The tanker truck then ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The Chrysler’s driver, Frank Lasley, 78, of Keswick, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His passenger/wife, Dolly L. Lasley, 78, of Keswick, Va., was flown to UVA Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, David W. Tregoning, 58, of Frederick, Md., was also transported by ambulance to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor.