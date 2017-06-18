One dead in U.S. 29 crash in Nelson County
Published Sunday, Jun. 18, 2017, 4:39 pm
Front Page » Events » One dead in U.S. 29 crash in Nelson County
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
At 10:20 a.m., Saturday (June 17), Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T.M. Skehan responded to a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred on Route 29 at the intersection of Route 617.
A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling east on Route 617. The minivan stopped for the posted stop sign and then proceeded across Route 29. The minivan pulled into the path of a northbound tanker truck on Route 29. Despite the truck’s efforts to avoid the minivan, the two collided in the intersection. The tanker truck then ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
The Chrysler’s driver, Frank Lasley, 78, of Keswick, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His passenger/wife, Dolly L. Lasley, 78, of Keswick, Va., was flown to UVA Hospital, where she later died.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, David W. Tregoning, 58, of Frederick, Md., was also transported by ambulance to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion