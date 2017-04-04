One dead in two-vehicle accident in Waynesboro
Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 12:35 pm
An 88-year-old Waynesboro woman is dead as a result of injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.
Mataline Kennedy Carroll died Monday evening as a result of injuries sustained in the 12:30 p.m. accident near the intersection of Windsor Road and South Delphine Avenue.
Carroll was operating a 2003 Ford Focus on Windsor Road when she stopped for the stop sign, then attempted to cross the southbound lanes of South Delphine Avenue. According to police, she failed to yield the right of way to a southbound 2003 Jeep Liberty, which struck the Ford Focus in in the driver’s side door area, causing significant damage to both vehicles.
No injuries were reported among the four occupants of the Jeep Liberty.
