One dead in Interstate 81 crash on Saturday in Augusta County

A Catlett man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County on Saturday.

Ryland M.D. Cox, 21, died at the scene of the accident, reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 226.

Cox was a passenger in a 2006 Ford Mustang that was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the guardrail. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to spin across the southbound lanes, run off the left side of the I-81 and strike another guardrail. The vehicle finally came to rest in the southbound lanes of I-81.

The Mustang’s driver, Ian S. Vowels, 22, of Bealeton, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Vowels was not wearing a seatbelt. Trooper Cash charged Vowels with DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.