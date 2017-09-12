One dead in Greene County crash

A crash on Monday in Greene County took the life of a Stanardsville man.

The crash occurred at 6:15 p.m., on Route 633, less than a mile south of Route 604. A 1998 Suzuki Sidekick was traveling along Route 633 when it crossed the centerline and then ran off the road. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, Dexter D. Baugher, 54, of Stanardsville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.