One dead in Augusta County head-on crash

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

At 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Brill responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred in the 1500 block of East Side Highway.

A 2001 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on East Side Highway when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a southbound tanker truck. The impact of the crash caused the tanker truck to overturn onto its side.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. State police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

The driver of the tanker truck, a 57-year-old Churchville man, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The tanker truck was partially loaded with propane, which has to be unloaded before the truck can be cleared from the scene. The tanker was not damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.