One critically injured in Staunton fire

Published Thursday, Jul. 6, 2017, 8:18 am

Crews responded to 211 S. St. Clair St. in Staunton for a reported structure fire at 7:33pm Wednesday.

staunton virginiaEngine 1 arrived at 7:35pm to find smoke showing from two-story multi-family residential building. As crews entered, they were met with heavy smoke and high heat conditions. They discovered an unresponsive victim in the living room. Crews removed the victim to the front yard where the victim was treated by the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad and transported to Augusta Health.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews began to check adjacent apartments for any hidden fire or other victims.

The fire originated in the kitchen of the first floor apartment. There was significant damage to the first floor apartment, water damage to the basement apartment and smoke damage to the upstairs apartment. It is unclear whether there were any working smoke alarms in any of the apartments. Several occupants have been displaced due to the fire.

The victim’s identify has not been confirmed. The victim was treated at Augusta Health and transferred to VCU due to the life-threatening injuries.

The fire is under investigation by our fire marshal’s office.

