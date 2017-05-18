Office of Human Rights, Charlottesville Police host “The Talk”

On Saturday at 10 a.m. at Carver Recreation Center, the Office of Human Rights, in collaboration with the Charlottesville Police Department, will sponsor a community discussion about youth and their interactions with law enforcement.

The event is called “The Talk.” It is important for young people to know they can have a safe, respectful and trusting relationship with our police officers.

At this event you will hear from youth and parents about what they know and have been taught about interacting with police and our officers will share the things they consider whenever they encounter individuals as they work. Officers from Albemarle County will also be present.

Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact the Office of Human Rights at 434-970-3023 or 434-970-3115.