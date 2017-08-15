 jump to example.com

ODU tops UVA in men’s soccer friendly

Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 10:19 pm

Old Dominion used a first half goal to edge No. 13 Virginia in a preseason friendly at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers posted a 19-4 shot advantage in the loss.

virginia soccerThe game’s lone goal came in the 15th minute when an Old Dominion forward slipped a shot into the lower right corner of the goal. The shot was one of two put forth by the Monarch attack in the half.

The Cavaliers best opportunity to answer was denied by goalkeeper Mertcan Akar in the 27th minute. After an Old Dominion penalty in the box, Sergi Nus (Barcelona, Spain) had has PK attempt pushed aside to keep the score at 1-0.

Virginia goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell (Todd, N.C) was credited with two saves in nearly 63 minutes of action.  On the offensive side, redshirt senior Pablo Aguilar (Guatemala City, Guatemala) led the team with four shots. Junior Jean-Christophe Koffi (Potomac, Md.) landed both his shot attempts on goal.

A total of 22 Cavaliers saw action in the 90-minute contest. Redshirt freshman Colin Shutler (Broadlands, Va.) played the final 27 minutes in goal for Virginia.

The Cavaliers will play their final exhibition match of the season on Saturday (Aug. 19) when they travel to Georgetown. The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start. Virginia will open up the regular season on Aug. 25 with a home game against Villanova.

 

Regular-Season Ticket Information
Reserved season tickets are available and are priced at $45 apiece. General admission season tickets are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15).

Single-game tickets are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4 per ticket.

All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

