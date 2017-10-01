October events at Augusta Health
Schedule of events at Augusta Health in October.
WALK WITH A DOC
Saturday, October 14 Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)
Saturday, October 21 Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)
8:30 am
Popular program from last summer returns! Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician. Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt. Free.
Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information.
LUNCH AND LEARN
Topic: Osteoporosis
Speaker: Michael Pollard, MD
Wednesday, October 25
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7827.
WALK TO SCHOOL WEEK
Annual week celebrating physical activity with Waynesboro Schools! Great visuals!
October 3-5
October 2 Berkeley Glenn Elementary School
October 3 Kate Collins Middle School
October 4 Wenonah Elementary School
October 5 Westwood Hills Elementary School
October 6 William Perry Elementary School
Wellness Classes
Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)
Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.
For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.
Tuesday, October 3
5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Augusta Community Care Building, Room 2
Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)
A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.
For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.
Monday, October 16
9:00 am – 12:00 noon
Main Hospital—Conference Room C (call for directions)
Ongoing Consultations
Cancer Survivorship Support
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.
Meetings at Augusta Health
Tuesday, October 3
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, October 5
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Friday, October 6
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club
For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. Reservation required.
For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.
Noon-2:00 pm
Tuesday, October 10
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, October 12
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Saturday, October 14
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com
Augusta Community Care Building
2:00 pm
Tuesday, October 17
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, October 19
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Thursday, October 19
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2
For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.
For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2537.
Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center
5:30 – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, October 24
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, October 26
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.
For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, October 31
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:15 pm
