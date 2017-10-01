October events at Augusta Health

Schedule of events at Augusta Health in October.

WALK WITH A DOC

Saturday, October 14 Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton (meet at Bandstand)

Saturday, October 21 Greenway, Waynesboro (meet at Dominion Shelter)

8:30 am

Popular program from last summer returns! Join us for an hour-long community walk led by a physician. Participants receive a pedometer and t-shirt. Free.

Call Krystal Moyers at 540.932.4976 for information.

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Osteoporosis

Speaker: Michael Pollard, MD

Wednesday, October 25

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7827.

WALK TO SCHOOL WEEK

Annual week celebrating physical activity with Waynesboro Schools! Great visuals!

October 3-5

October 2 Berkeley Glenn Elementary School

October 3 Kate Collins Middle School

October 4 Wenonah Elementary School

October 5 Westwood Hills Elementary School

October 6 William Perry Elementary School

Wellness Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)

Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Tuesday, October 3

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 2

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

A three-hour class for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who want to learn to manage diabetes and take back control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Monday, October 16

9:00 am – 12:00 noon

Main Hospital—Conference Room C (call for directions)

Ongoing Consultations

Cancer Survivorship Support

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, October 3

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 5

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, October 6

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. Reservation required.

For information or registration, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Noon-2:00 pm

Tuesday, October 10

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 12

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 14

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Tuesday, October 17

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 19

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, October 19

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too.

For information and location, please call Jean at 540.213.2537.

Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, October 24

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 26

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted.

For location, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, October 31

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm