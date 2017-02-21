 jump to example.com

O’Connor records 600th win as No. 13 Virginia rallies to top VMI, 9-7

Published Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 8:29 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva baseballThe No. 13 UVA baseball team rallied from a 6-2 deficit in the seventh inning to post a 9-7 victory over VMI on Tuesday afternoon in the 2017 home opener at Davenport Field.

With the win, Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor recorded his 600th career coaching win, becoming the second fastest in ACC history to reach the 600-win plateau (825 games, second only to Florida State’s Mike Martin, 802 games). O’Connor currently is the winningest coach in program history and 10th in career wins in ACC history.

“I was extremely proud of our guys,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “VMI played really tough and in a lot of ways deserved to win. They were in control of the game there until late. I was proud of our guys’ resiliency in the ballgame. It’s a great quality that you have to have. Certainly, the last two games, falling behind going into the late innings by four or six runs is not what you want to get used to, but it happens and our guys showed a lot of character.”

For the second straight game, UVA (4-0) came back from a deficit of four or more runs in the last three innings. The Cavaliers trailed 6-0 in the seventh inning on Sunday against Kansas before coming back for a 9-6 win in UVA’s largest comeback win in 11 seasons.

Virginia totaled 11 hits, with eight coming during its final two innings at the plate as UVA scored three in the seventh and four in the eighth. Seven Cavaliers recorded hits, while the two that did not, Charlie Cody (Jr., Chesapeake, Va.) and Andy Weber (So., Aurora, Ohio), each played key roles. Weber had three RBI off a pair of sacrifice flies as well as the game-tying, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. Cody scored twice and had a key at-bat in the game, coming back from an 0-2 hole to coax a nine-pitch, bases-loaded walk and force in the first run in the eighth.

Freshman Noah Murdock (Colonial Heights, Va.) earned his first college win after working the eighth inning out of the bullpen. Tommy Doyle (Jr., Vienna, Va.) pitched the ninth for his first save. The sixth of seven VMI pitchers, Jack Gomersall (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs in the eighth inning.

In his first start since the 2015 season, UVA starter Derek Casey (Jr., Mechanicsville, Va.) worked five strong innings, allowing two earned runs and four hits while striking out four. VMI starter Zak Kent pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up an earned run, one hit and two walks while striking out three.

VMI (1-4) struck first on solo home runs by Will Malbon (third inning) and Tyler Tharp (fourth). UVA countered in its half of the fourth as Ernie Clement (Jr., Rochester, N.Y.) hustled out a leadoff double and later scored on a Pavin Smith (Jr., Jupiter, Fla.) groundout.

UVA manufactured a run to tie the game in the fifth as Cameron Simmons (So., Royersford, Pa.) was hit by a pitch, then moved to second on a passed ball and third on a Cody sacrifice bunt. Weber followed with a sac fly to left.

VMI scored four runs on just one hit in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded following a pair of walks and a hit by pitch, Matt Dunlevy lined an 0-2 pitch to right field, and when Simmons booted the ball, all three runners scored and Dunlevy landed on third base. Dunlevy then scored on a wild pitch.

UVA countered by scoring three runs in its half of the seventh. After the Cavaliers loaded the bases with none out, Weber hit a sac fly to left and Clement followed with an RBI single to center. With two outs, Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) lined a single to center to make it a 6-5 game.

The Keydets scored a run in the eighth when Malbon grounded into a fielder’s choice against the drawn-in infield, with Peyton Maddox, who tripled with one out, scampering home to beat the throw.

The Cavaliers scored four runs in the eighth to take their first lead, again loading the bases with none out. After Simmons struck out, Cody and Weber coaxed back-to-back walks to force in a pair of runs to tie the game. Facing reliever Mason Adamson, Clement hit a sac fly to center to score Nate Eikhoff (So., Bristow, Va.) and Jake McCarthy (So., Scranton, Pa.) followed with a ringing single to center to plate Cody.

Virginia continues its nine-game homestand this weekend (Friday through Sunday) with a three-game series against Rutgers.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Augusta Health has purchased a building in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility.

Inside the Numbers: As London Perrantes goes, so goes UVA

London Perrantes needs some help. The riddle is figuring out where it’s going to come from.

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 