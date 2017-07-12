 jump to example.com

NSU-ODU to renew basketball rivalry at the Scope

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 9:03 pm

The Norfolk State and Old Dominion men’s basketball programs will renew a once-strong rivalry this upcoming season when the two teams play a non-conference game at Norfolk Scope Arena on Dec. 22.

odunorfolk stateGame time will be 7 p.m. from Scope Arena in the first game between the two programs in two years. The teams last met on Dec. 29, 2015, a 68-57 win for the Monarchs at ODU’s Ted Constant Center. That game marked the first meeting between the two programs in 15 years after they met at Scope Arena during the 1999-2000 and 2000-01 seasons.

“I am looking forward to a great evening of basketball between these two outstanding programs,” said NSU Athletics Director Marty L. Miller. “I think this is the game that fans from both institutions want to see on the schedule every year. This game will be marked on the calendar of every sports fan in the Hampton Roads community.”

ODU leads the all-time series 12-6 dating back to the first ever meeting during the 1965-66 season. The two programs played regularly during the early 1970’s, meeting several times during the regular season at Scope Arena and in the NCAA tournament when both teams were members of Division II. Altogether, the teams have met 10 times at Scope Arena over the years.

“I am very excited that we have renewed the series with ODU,” said NSU head coach Robert Jones. “When we played in 2015 the atmosphere was electric! The city was buzzing, and there was talk in the barber shops, beauty salons, and other places about this game.

“It also showcased how comparable our basketball programs really are. It allowed us to gain new fans who had never seen us play before that have continued to support us since then. Now that the game has moved to the Scope Arena, it will allow more fans to witness this exciting game. My hope is that this will become an annual event.”

NSU will have game tickets available for sale. More information will be announced at a later date.

