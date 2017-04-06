 jump to example.com

Now it is all so easy since you can sell books online

Published Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, 8:58 am

booksThings have improved in lot many ways and we just cannot only blame the oddities that has blended with the society. Though this is not very relevant with online book selling but it is to mention some of the good points which we cherish and they are all for the technological development. As in we can now simply sit at home and sell books that we do not need any more and we did not know what to do about this. However it is necessary to know that with a simple click we can get the books disposed just by simple click on the computer mouse.

 

The procedure of selling books online

Select a site which accepts old book. Get in touch with them and discuss about the type of books that you want to sell out. They will be happily giving you a quotation which might be a lucrative one. If not they have a word and try to negotiate on the quotation and then they will ask to get it packed and having it delivered to them free of cost. They check the book and confirm you that you will be getting a cheque on the very next day.

This process is very simple and Booksrun will do everything that they can to help you out. This takes out the hassle of how to maintain the old books and what is to be done with the books you do not need them now. The online selling of books makes the process very easy by selling books online.

 

What if you are a writer and want to sell your books online?

It is the very same thing that you have to do get your material printed and then when you get in touch with the site who readily buys your books. After they revert you have to mention the barcode which appear on the last page on the right hand side. The site that is interested in your book then they will be evaluating the price of the book and if you are ok with that all you have to do is back the whole lot of books that you have printed and pack them and though a reliable courier service you send across the books over to them without bearing any money. They then check out the number of books those you have sent. Then quickly evaluates the books and send across the quote to you, if you agree then off you go with earning money peacefully while you get the payment the very second day. You can do all this through Booksrun also.

So now you understand that technology has changed to a large extent. It is just not right to see the negative side that technology have taken away the simplicity of life which we had earlier. Maybe it did, yet, it has the privilege which you yourself faced when you get to sell your books online and earn money and for the writers you need not have to run after publisher. Get them printed and sell them online.

