Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson named ACC player of the week

Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 7:19 pm

acc basketballNotre Dame junior Bonzie Colson has been named the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke’s Jayson Tatum claimed Freshman of the Week honors.

The weekly honors are the second of the season for both student-athletes.

Colson dominated in the paint and the perimeter while helping the Irish to a 2-0 week that included a victory over No. 14 Florida Stateon Saturday. The New Bedford, Massachusetts, native started the week with a season-high 27 points against Wake Forest, a game in which he also registered 16 rebounds and a career-high five blocks.

Against the Seminoles, who entered the game tied for first place in the ACC, Colson stepped up even further with a career-high 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting, a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line and 13 rebounds. In the process, he became the 61st Notre Dame player to score over 1,000 points in a career. With double-doubles against both Wake Forest and Florida State, Colson pushed his ACC-leading total to 16 (nine in conference play) this season. He continues to lead the ACC in rebounding (10.8) and now has six 20/10 games this season (tied for best in the league).

Tatum averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 assists and team highs of 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on the week as Duke ran its winning streak to five games with wins over No. 8 North Carolina and Clemson. The St. Louis native came alive in the second half of the win over the Tar Heels, scoring all 19 of his points and hauling in seven of his team-high rebounds as the Blue Devils gutted out a rivalry win on their home court. He also set a career high with five assists against UNC, four of which came in the first half while he was struggling to score.

He recorded nine points and seven rebounds against Clemson in a game in which points were at a premium. Tatum made one of the biggest shots of the day with just over two minutes remaining, drilling a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Duke a seven-point lead. With averages of 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the season, Tatum ranks second among ACC freshmen in both categories.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.

