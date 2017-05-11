 jump to example.com

Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 10:18 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today additional dates the Notre Dame football team will face conference opponents in future schedules between 2026 and 2037. The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers are slated to meet four times between 2026 and 2035.

uva notre dameThe future matchups between UVA and Notre Dame will occur during the 2026 (at Notre Dame), 2031 (at Virginia), 2034 (at Notre Dame) and 2035 (at Virginia) seasons. Specific dates will be announced in the future.

The ACC previously announced games between the Irish and Cavaliers during the 2019 (Sept. 28 at Notre Dame), 2021 (TBA at Virginia) and 2024 (TBA at Notre Dame) seasons.

In 2013, the ACC announced an arrangement with Notre Dame to face ACC teams each year in football as part of its agreement to join the league. The Fighting Irish play five ACC teams each year, alternating between three home games and two away and two home games and three away each year.

Under the terms of that agreement, the first meeting between Virginia and Notre Dame took place during the 2015 season when the Irish won 34-27 in Charlottesville.

Prior to that agreement, Virginia had faced Notre Dame only once before at the 1989 Kickoff Classic at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. The No. 2 Irish defeated the Cavaliers, 36-13.

 

Future UVA-Notre Dame games

  • 2019 – at Notre Dame (Sept. 28)
  • 2021 – at Virginia
  • 2024 – at Notre Dame
  • 2026 – at Notre Dame
  • 2031 – at Virginia
  • 2034 – at Notre Dame
  • 2035 – at Virginia
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Andrea Kuliasha’s cancer research driven by personal experience
Blue Rocks stun Potomac in second half of doubleheader
Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium
South Carolina outlasts Liberty, 10-7
Blue Ridge CIT honored as state program of the year
UVA, Inova award seed funding grants to joint research teams
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Comey, ‘Seinfeld’
Shareholders add ‘Energy’ to Dominion name
Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled
Altoona escapes Squirrels sweep
ACC teams make strong showing in Academic Progress Report data
Men’s tennis: No. 2 UVA hosts NCAA Regional this weekend
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 