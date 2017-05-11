Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 10:18 am
Front Page » Sports » Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today additional dates the Notre Dame football team will face conference opponents in future schedules between 2026 and 2037. The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers are slated to meet four times between 2026 and 2035.
The future matchups between UVA and Notre Dame will occur during the 2026 (at Notre Dame), 2031 (at Virginia), 2034 (at Notre Dame) and 2035 (at Virginia) seasons. Specific dates will be announced in the future.
The ACC previously announced games between the Irish and Cavaliers during the 2019 (Sept. 28 at Notre Dame), 2021 (TBA at Virginia) and 2024 (TBA at Notre Dame) seasons.
In 2013, the ACC announced an arrangement with Notre Dame to face ACC teams each year in football as part of its agreement to join the league. The Fighting Irish play five ACC teams each year, alternating between three home games and two away and two home games and three away each year.
Under the terms of that agreement, the first meeting between Virginia and Notre Dame took place during the 2015 season when the Irish won 34-27 in Charlottesville.
Prior to that agreement, Virginia had faced Notre Dame only once before at the 1989 Kickoff Classic at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. The No. 2 Irish defeated the Cavaliers, 36-13.
Future UVA-Notre Dame games
- 2019 – at Notre Dame (Sept. 28)
- 2021 – at Virginia
- 2024 – at Notre Dame
- 2026 – at Notre Dame
- 2031 – at Virginia
- 2034 – at Notre Dame
- 2035 – at Virginia
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion