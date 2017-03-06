 jump to example.com

Is Notre Dame the hottest team in the ACC right now?

Published Monday, Mar. 6, 2017, 6:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

notre dame#16 Notre Dame (23-8. 12-6 ACC) is the #3 seed in the 2017 ACC Tournament. The Irish play on Thursday at 9 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

 

Team Notes

  • Notre Dame finished the ACC schedule with a 12-6 record and in a three-way tie for second place with Florida State and Louisville. The conference tie breakers determined that the Irish take the third seed in the tournament and will face the winner of Game 7 in the tournament, which will feature #6 Virginia and the winner of #11 Georgia Tech/#14 Pittsburgh, on Thursday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
  • Notre Dame has now earned a double-bye in the ACC tournament for the third consecutive season and three out of four years since they joined the conference. Irish head coach Mike Brey has now led his team to a top-four finish in a conference 10 times in 17 years at Notre Dame and his team earns a double-bye in a conference tournament for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
  • Each of the five previous times the Irish have earned a double bye, they have advanced to the conference semifinals.
  • Junior forward Bonzie Colson was named to the All-ACC First Team, while seniors V.J. Beachem and Steve Vasturia, along with junior Matt Farrell, all earned Honorable Mention honors. Notre Dame is the only conference team to have four players earn 10 or more votes for all-conference honors this season. Colson, who finished third in Player of the Year voting, led the league in rebounds all season and is the only conference player to average a double-double for the entire conference season. Colson also ranks in the ACC top 10 in field goal percentage (fourth, .523), blocked shots (sixth, 1.42 per game) and free throw percentage (ninth, .807). The New Bedford, Mass., native also is finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, presented to college basketball’s player of the year and the Karl Malone Trophy, given to the nation’s top power forward.
Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 