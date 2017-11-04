 jump to example.com
 

Nothin’ Fancy performing at Court Square Theater Dec. 8

Published Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 2:13 pm

court square theatreArts Council of the Valley is excited to host the sensational bluegrass band Nothin’ Fancy on Friday, Dec. 8 as part of its ongoing Court Square Theater Music Series.

Formed in 1994 in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, Nothin’ Fancy was initially created for bluegrass competitions. The band has grown steadily in popularity, releasing 11 albums and earning a loyal fan base of festivalgoers and bluegrass lovers around the world. In addition to hosting their annual Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival, Nothin’ Fancy has performed at venues in Canada, Norway, and the United States, including Lincoln Center and Virginia’s own Birchmere Music Hall.

Nothin’ Fancy members Mike Andes, Mitchell Davis, Chris Sexton, Tony Shorter, and Caleb Cox are well known for their strong vocals, powerful instrumentation, and energetic stage presence. After self-releasing four albums, the group debuted their album “Once Upon A Road” through Pinecastle Records, which earned them an International Bluegrass Music Association Emerging Artist award in 2002. Nothin’ Fancy has also been awarded Entertaining Group of the Year six times by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) and been nominated for SPBGMA’s Vocal Group of the Year.

Nothin’ Fancy will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, Dec. 8. Doors open at 6:00pm with the performance beginning at 7:00pm.Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

    

