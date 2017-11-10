Not ready for prime time: UVA still searching for identity after sluggish opening win

The pollsters are probably right. The UVA team that beat UNC Greensboro Friday night in its season opener isn’t a Top 25 team, and right now, isn’t close.

The Spartans were a 25-win team a year ago, so, yeah, not exactly chopped liver, but they’re still a SoCon team, ranked 164th in the preseason KenPom.com national ratings.

Who outrebounded Virginia, outscored them in the paint, and were able to make it interesting late, cutting a 19-point second-half deficit to eight, two different times, before the ‘Hoos were able to hold on for a 60-48 win.

What vexed the Cavs was familiar to fans who saw their team struggle last season to put points on the board.

After a Mamadi Diakite jumper made it 40-21 with 14:24 to go, Virginia would score just six points over the next 9:25, shooting 2-of-8 from the floor, 2-of-2 from the line and turning the ball over six times over a 15-possession stretch that allowed the Spartans to creep back in.

Kyle Guy looked good, at least in the first half, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the first 20 minutes, notably getting to the line eight times, playing through a bad back suffered in a weekend scrimmage.

Devon Hall, a fifth-year senior, had his expected solid night, scoring 13, though he also had four turnovers and four fouls.

Noticeable in his absence was heralded redshirt freshman Jay Huff, who didn’t get into the game, and according to coach Tony Bennett, it was because of concerns related to Huff’s ability to keep up with UNCG’s bigs.

News flash: no offense to UNCG’s bigs, but they’re not in the ACC for a reason, meaning if Huff isn’t up to snuff to keep up with them on the defensive end in Bennett’s mind, it’s hard to imagine the role he will be able to play when the schedule gets tougher.

Another touted redshirt freshman, DeAndre Hunter, looked overmatched in his 10 minutes, going scoreless, bricking on his lone three-point attempt, putting up the only negative among the eight ‘Hoos who played in plus/minus (-3).

Nigel Johnson, the grad transfer from Rutgers, seemed out of place at times, but came up big down the stretch, scoring on a high-screen play after a timeout after UNC Greensboro had cut the deficit to eight, then bookending the 9-0 run that helped put the game away with a floater that pushed the lead to 17 with 2:56 left.

Still at question: how this team will be able to score when the jump shots aren’t falling, as they weren’t Friday night. Virginia was 4-of-16 from three-point range, and just 6-of-12 on shots at the rim, with the bigs, in 79 minutes of playing time, going just 1-of-5 from the field in the paint.

The defense was what you’d expect, largely. UNCG shot 29.4 percent, was just 4-of-26 from three-point range, and had its two leading scorers, Marvin Smith and Francis Alonso, shoot a combined 5-of-24 from the floor.

Defense should be ahead of offense this early in the season. And again, no offense to the folks at UNCG, but UNCG isn’t VCU, it’s not Wisconsin, West Virginia, North Carolina, Duke. You should have good results defensively against UNCG. Nothing to brag about there.

Not really a lot to brag about really across the board for UVA after the opener. This is a team with some talent, maybe not as much talent as some of us wanted to think, and either way, it has a lot of work to do.

Column by Chris Graham