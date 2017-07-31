Northam touts G3 program for workforce development

Today, the Northam for Governor campaign released “Building the New Virginia Economy,” an online video emphasizing Dr. Ralph Northam’s workforce development program, called G3: Get Skilled, Get A Job, and Give Back.

The G3 program is part of the lieutenant governor’s vision for economic opportunity for every Virginian, no matter who you are or where you’re from. The partnership between our commonwealth, community college system, Virginia businesses, and motivated Virginians will help build a workforce that can fill the essential, well-paying jobs of today and tomorrow — the new collar jobs of the 21st century in cybersecurity, computer programming, clean energy, healthcare, and other high need areas.