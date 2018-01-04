Northam statement on Trump administration offshore drilling plan

Gov.-elect Ralph Northam released the following statement today following the Trump administration’s announcement it will expand offshore drilling off all U.S. waters, with potential to affect Virginia’s coast.

“A commitment to preserving the health of Virginia’s coastline has fueled the growth of the New Virginia Economy—today’s announcement puts the progress we’ve made at risk. Expanding offshore drilling unnecessarily jeopardizes our economy, environment, national security, and the health and safety of our residents. All it takes is one exploration gone wrong to do immeasurable harm to major economic drivers including tourism, fishing, aquaculture, and our military installations.

“As governor, I’ll join other governors in opposing this decision and continue my record of fighting for state-driven conservation solutions.”