Northam on Senate support for 12-month birth control prescription

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam comments after the Virginia State Senate passed HB 2267 to allow 12-month prescriptions of oral contraceptives.

Previously, prescriptions were limited to only 30 or 90 days.

“I applaud the Senate for supporting expanded access to contraception for Virginia women. Extending oral contraceptive prescriptions to 12 months will ensure that more women have reliable access to reproductive healthcare,” Lt. Gov. Northam said. “As a doctor, I know that having prescription options is important for the best patient care. Moving forward, I would urge members of the General Assembly to support measures to promote access to the full-range of reproductive healthcare services for all Virginia women.”