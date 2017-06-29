Northam: Senate healthcare proposal ‘detrimental’ to Virginia
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam criticized the Better Care Reconciliation Act at an event in Norfolk today.
“One of the very first principles of medicine is ‘do no harm.’ As a doctor, I know firsthand what that means,” said Northam, the Democratic Party nominee for governor. “We as policymakers need to have the same principle. If we look at what’s going on in Washington right now, the Senate healthcare proposal is very harmful and it’s very detrimental to this country and this Commonwealth.”
Northam outlined the negative impact of the U.S. Senate health bill outside the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters where he has cared for patients for nearly 25 years. Over 55 percent of the patients at CHKD are recipients of Medicaid.
The federal proposal calls for an estimated $1.4 billion hit to Virginia’s Medicaid program, which serves nearly 1 million Virginia children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and elderly. Additionally, the bill would cut funding for essential women’s reproductive health services and allow insurers to deny people with pre-existing conditions.
“I’ve been clear about where I stand — I will keep fighting this irresponsible effort to undermine our healthcare system and to ensure that no family is one medical illness away from financial demise in this commonwealth,” Northam said.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion