Northam raises more than $10.8 million in October

The Northam for Governor raised $10.8 million for the last reporting period ending Oct. 26, bringing Ralph Northam’s total amount raised this cycle to $34.6 million.

The Northam campaign currently has more than $1.6 million cash on hand as of the October 26 reporting deadline.

In just three and a half weeks, over 23,000 individual contributions helped the Northam campaign raised more money in the month of October than any Virginia gubernatorial candidate before.

Between Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC, Northam has a vast grassroots network with more than 104,639 contributions, with more than 88% of those contributions being $100 or less.

“Dr. Northam’s vision is connecting with Virginians at the perfect time and this report proves it,” said campaign manager Brad Komar. “Ed Gillespie has run the most divisive, fear mongering campaign in modern history, and Virginians are rejecting it. With a week left, we clearly have the momentum and we’re not letting up.”

Total for the cycle: Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC

Raised: $34,692,077.21

Contributions: 104,639

Contributions of $100 or less: 92,357 — 88%

Northam for Governor: Oct. 1-26

Raised: $10,836,763.08

Contributions: 23,436

Contributions of $100 or less: 20,921 — 89%

Cash on Hand: $1,656,433.89

Stronger Together PAC: Oct. 1-26

Raised: $1,235.12