Northam raises more than $10.8 million in October
The Northam for Governor raised $10.8 million for the last reporting period ending Oct. 26, bringing Ralph Northam’s total amount raised this cycle to $34.6 million.
The Northam campaign currently has more than $1.6 million cash on hand as of the October 26 reporting deadline.
In just three and a half weeks, over 23,000 individual contributions helped the Northam campaign raised more money in the month of October than any Virginia gubernatorial candidate before.
Between Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC, Northam has a vast grassroots network with more than 104,639 contributions, with more than 88% of those contributions being $100 or less.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
“Dr. Northam’s vision is connecting with Virginians at the perfect time and this report proves it,” said campaign manager Brad Komar. “Ed Gillespie has run the most divisive, fear mongering campaign in modern history, and Virginians are rejecting it. With a week left, we clearly have the momentum and we’re not letting up.”
Total for the cycle: Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC
Raised: $34,692,077.21
Contributions: 104,639
Contributions of $100 or less: 92,357 — 88%
Northam for Governor: Oct. 1-26
Raised: $10,836,763.08
Contributions: 23,436
Contributions of $100 or less: 20,921 — 89%
Cash on Hand: $1,656,433.89
Stronger Together PAC: Oct. 1-26
Raised: $1,235.12
Discussion